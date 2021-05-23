Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2,162.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,159 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.34. 9,326,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,056. The firm has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.52. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.