Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,311.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,207.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

