Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.12. 600,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,899. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $204.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

