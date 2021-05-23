MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for 3.0% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in MSCI by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $456.88. 227,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,847. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.73.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

