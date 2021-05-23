M&T Bank Corp Has $1.93 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NetEase by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $457,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NetEase by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.39. 1,675,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.