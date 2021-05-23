M&T Bank Corp Has $2.74 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. 1,132,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,786. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

