M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 510.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,778,247 shares of company stock valued at $85,340,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.