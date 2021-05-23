M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,228 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $20,503,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $1,981,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.05.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $11.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,460.26. 283,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,486. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,472.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,271.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 79.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.