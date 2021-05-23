M&T Bank Corp Sells 17,627 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,627 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

