M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,597 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.18. 1,281,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

