M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,631 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.58. 3,652,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,010. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

