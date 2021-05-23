M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $40,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. 9,894,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,395,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.