Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €232.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €274.58 ($323.04).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

