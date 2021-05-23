National Bank Financial Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$11.25 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a top pick rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.63.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 8.91%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last ninety days.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

