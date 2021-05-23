National Bank Financial Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.74.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.46.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.0300683 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,272.20. Insiders have sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

