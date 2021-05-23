National Bank Financial Raises Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.35

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$0.35 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.25.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$252.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

