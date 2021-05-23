National Bankshares Boosts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$21.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FR. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

TSE:FR opened at C$21.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.40. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$11.39 and a 52 week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$152.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.7407088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.60, for a total transaction of C$1,403,980.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,466,685.74. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,343,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,833 shares of company stock worth $4,930,002.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

