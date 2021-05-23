National Bankshares Boosts Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MOZ. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.26.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.67. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.21. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0501656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.