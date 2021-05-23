National Bankshares Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.34.

OR opened at C$16.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 69.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.71 and a twelve month high of C$17.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5374377 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

