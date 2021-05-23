National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.45

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.45 and traded as high as $35.80. National Bankshares shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 31,979 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.56.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

