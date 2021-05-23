National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

FIZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 279,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,139. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.10.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. National Beverage had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,118 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 59.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,145,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 106.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 115.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 247,312 shares during the last quarter. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

