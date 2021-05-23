NativeCoin (N8V) Market Capitalization Hits $2.52 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $19,063.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded down 32.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00050331 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00241949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00032246 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

