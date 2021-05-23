Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 10,238 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $440,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,207.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

