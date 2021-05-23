Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after buying an additional 304,848 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 236,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 132,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of COLM opened at $102.13 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,691,991. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

