Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,302 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.18% of Constellium worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 21.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 52.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 134.9% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Constellium by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 553,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of CSTM opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

