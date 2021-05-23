Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,584 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after buying an additional 783,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $415,385,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $193,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XLNX. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $122.81 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

