Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $3.50 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $193.75 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.21 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.