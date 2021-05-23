Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 10,299 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

