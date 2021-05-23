Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 693 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total value of $132,224.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $221.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

