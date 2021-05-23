Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 15205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $3,260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

