Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,447,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Navistar International by 4,361.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,579,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

NAV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 373,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,750. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.87. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Navistar International will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

