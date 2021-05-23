Nekonium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $78.00 (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Nekonium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nekonium has a market cap of $37,796.87 and $78.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nekonium has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00405097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00051826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00185944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.77 or 0.00759508 BTC.

Nekonium Coin Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nekonium’s official message board is askmona.org/5387 . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io

Nekonium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nekonium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nekonium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nekonium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

