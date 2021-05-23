Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.78 on Friday, reaching $497.89. 3,322,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

