NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Mark G. Merrill Sells 1,000 Shares

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark G. Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NETGEAR alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $167,040.00.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,001. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.