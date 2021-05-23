New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$4.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.67.

Get New Gold alerts:

TSE NGD opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$259.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.