New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Stock Price Down 16.7%

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 105,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 184,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$5.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

