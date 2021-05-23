NFT Index Trading Down 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $456.75 or 0.01398713 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.02 million and $15,085.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.23 or 0.00741803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00074669 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

