NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $296.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $312.00 to $296.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.62.

NICE stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.11. 227,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.68 and a 200 day moving average of $246.86. NICE has a 1-year low of $178.45 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $705,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

