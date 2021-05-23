Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 11,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Xylem by 808.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.