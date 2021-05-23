Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 9,000 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.05 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

