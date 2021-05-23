Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.65. 2,421,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,399. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

