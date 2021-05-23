Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,744,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,594,655. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

