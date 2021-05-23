Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 15,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.6% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $14,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. 2,120,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,958. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $49.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -300.00%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

