Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 207,000 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 13,587,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557,617. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.