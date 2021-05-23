Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 6,400 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. 40,201,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,028,564. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

