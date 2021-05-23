Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 1,370 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,045.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $11.78 on Friday, hitting $1,330.00. 243,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,455.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,411.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $964.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

