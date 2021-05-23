Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 40,250 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 229,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 734,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 16,900,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,586,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

