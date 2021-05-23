Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,470 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after acquiring an additional 517,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $239,588,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,574,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,894. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

