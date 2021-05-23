Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in ServiceNow by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.47. 1,372,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,350. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.07 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.96, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

