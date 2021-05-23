Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,604. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $191.13 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

